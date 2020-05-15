Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Trading Down 9.6%

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares were down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.06, approximately 607,405 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 616,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

The stock has a market cap of $255.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 154.10% and a negative net margin of 50.25%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $84,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,831.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 11.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 248,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 65.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 18.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 99,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 8.7% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 151,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Alphatec by 44.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

