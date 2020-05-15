Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million.

Shares of ALPN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 29,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.23. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

