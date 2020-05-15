AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Stock Price Down 10.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)’s stock price fell 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.60, 10,414,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 7,016,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

A number of research firms have commented on AMC. Benchmark downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

