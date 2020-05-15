American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti boosted their price target on American Public Education from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

APEI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 88,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,254. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $395.15 million, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 0.69. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.63.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Public Education by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

