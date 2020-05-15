Analysts Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.23. Whirlpool posted earnings of $4.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $9.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $11.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $14.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WHR. Longbow Research cut their price target on Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.80. 639,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,155. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after buying an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after buying an additional 461,178 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 5,674.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Article: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.