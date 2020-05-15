Analysts Expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Baidu reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baidu will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.27 to $8.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.74 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Baidu.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 179.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU stock traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.86. 3,347,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,716. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 116.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $155.45.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.