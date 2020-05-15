Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nordstrom (JWN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

5/7/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $14.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $36.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Nordstrom was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/26/2020 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.37. 7,262,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Nordstrom Inc alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 64.94%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,711,000 after purchasing an additional 872,014 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 61,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 37.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 831,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 228,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.