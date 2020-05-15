Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equity Residential (EQR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR):
- 5/14/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2020 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $93.00 to $67.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $76.00 to $68.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2020 – Equity Residential was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/16/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $83.00 to $76.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $87.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/2/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $82.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2020 – Equity Residential had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $56.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2020 – Equity Residential was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:EQR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $57.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,298,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $49.62 and a one year high of $89.55.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.
Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.
