Analysts Set Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) PT at $6.63

Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

FUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of FUV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,565. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $58.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 1,552.73% and a negative return on equity of 259.21%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcimoto will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcimoto by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

