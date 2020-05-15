Analysts Set Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) PT at $0.50

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Avian Securities cut shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avianca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Avianca from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avianca from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVH. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 12,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,542 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Avianca by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 330,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avianca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Avianca by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVH remained flat at $$0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. Avianca has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36.

Avianca (NYSE:AVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.89). Avianca had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 110.89%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avianca will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

About Avianca

Avianca Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It also offers aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel and cargo related services to its customers.

