Analysts Set Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) Price Target at $10.42

Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.42.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 80,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a market cap of $143.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,969,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

