Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64, 1,582,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,603,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,566,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 66.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
