Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.64, 1,582,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,603,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,566,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 178,900 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 66.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 70.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

