Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)’s share price traded down 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.72, 7,693,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 8,485,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.49 million. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 77.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 34.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

In related news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 18,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $73,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $41,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 35.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

