APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH’s (APEMY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH (OTCMKTS:APEMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of APEMY remained flat at $$23.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 629. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.95. APERAM/SH N Y REGISTRY SH has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

