Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APRE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.51. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,140. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.76. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $6,579,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

