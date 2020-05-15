Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCT) were down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.03 and last traded at $42.01, approximately 664,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 330,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $755.37 million, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 3.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 409.05% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

