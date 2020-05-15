Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Shares Purchased by Mountain Road Advisors LLC

Mountain Road Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,682 shares during the quarter. Argo Group makes up about 17.6% of Mountain Road Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mountain Road Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Argo Group worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Argo Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 979,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after purchasing an additional 226,236 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 103,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of Argo Group stock traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,430. Argo Group has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $76.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.90.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.00 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Argo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Argo Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

