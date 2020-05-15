Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARMP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,715. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $23,924,749.10.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

