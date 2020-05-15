Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Insider Charles Kostalnick II Acquires 412 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Charles Kostalnick II purchased 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $24,975.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,862.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. 289,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

