Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Trading Down 9.6%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03, 549,443 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 422,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
The company has a market cap of $12.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.90.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). Ascena Retail Group had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
