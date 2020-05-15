Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 165,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 163.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.21. 11,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,142. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.14. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 1,623.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

