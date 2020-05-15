ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.00. 46,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.75. ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.37.

Get ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.