Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Kelyn Brannon Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Kelyn Brannon sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $11,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,058. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asure Software by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.