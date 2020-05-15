Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Kelyn Brannon Sells 1,629 Shares of Stock

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) CFO Kelyn Brannon sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $11,174.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Asure Software stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 10,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,058. Asure Software Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Asure Software had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.72 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ASUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.
About Asure Software
Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.
Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.