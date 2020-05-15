Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Atreca stock traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. 12,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. Atreca has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Atreca in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

In other news, insider Guy Cavet sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $146,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,394.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

