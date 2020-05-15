Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGT. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 5,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,665,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $967,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

