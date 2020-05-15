Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.24), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 10,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,600. The stock has a market cap of $89.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.80. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $0.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

