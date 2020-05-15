Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,863,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 83,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Paypal worth $1,040,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.27. 6,663,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

