Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lowe’s Companies worth $669,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. The stock has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day moving average is $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

