Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.19 Billion Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.97% of Mcdonald’s worth $1,192,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.21. 2,977,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.19.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

