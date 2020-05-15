Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.58 Billion Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,035,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,576,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after buying an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.93.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.34. The company had a trading volume of 515,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

