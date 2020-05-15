Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.93 Billion Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,382,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,260 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Alphabet worth $3,932,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $22,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 382,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $25,143,127.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,509 shares of company stock worth $30,945,946. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $7.31 on Thursday, reaching $1,342.02. 973,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,237.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,326.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

