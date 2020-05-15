Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 10,142,225 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,925,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,142,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,414,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.4% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. 7,095,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.43 and its 200-day moving average is $69.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,283 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

