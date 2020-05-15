Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 295,703 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,239,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295,703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of Danaher worth $725,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock valued at $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Danaher stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.00. The company had a trading volume of 166,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,568. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $170.64. The company has a market capitalization of $111.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.38 and its 200-day moving average is $150.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

