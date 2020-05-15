Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,422 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,203,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,557,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.