Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,422 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,203,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,422 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.82% of The Coca-Cola worth $1,557,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.43.
The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
