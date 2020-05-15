Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $41,500.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
