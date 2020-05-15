Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Sells $41,500.00 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.38. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

