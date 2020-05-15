Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. 102,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,884. The company has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.10. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

