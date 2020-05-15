Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.92. 73,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,701. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.