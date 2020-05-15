Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Announces Earnings Results

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BLU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Bellus Health has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

