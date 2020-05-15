Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 1,875 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 482.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.12. 2,828,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

