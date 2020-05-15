Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,870 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 486.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. 1,595,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

