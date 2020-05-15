Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 6,755 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 590.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on Xilinx from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Xilinx stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,690,614. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

