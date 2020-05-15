Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 485.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after buying an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after buying an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after buying an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.19. The stock had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,087. Nasdaq Inc has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $120.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDAQ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In related news, EVP Bjorn Sibbern sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $334,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,528.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

