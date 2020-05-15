Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 706.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $5.00 on Friday, reaching $111.83. 1,587,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,311. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $1,350,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

