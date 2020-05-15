Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $180.46. 115,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,916. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.07. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

