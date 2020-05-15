Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,810,000 after acquiring an additional 616,763 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,380,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,773,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,577,000 after acquiring an additional 285,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $23,792,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.42. 73,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,288. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $118.57. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

