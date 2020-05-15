Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 457.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,116 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Zalman acquired 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,710. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche acquired 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.81 per share, with a total value of $101,620.00. Insiders purchased 22,356 shares of company stock valued at $981,910 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of PB traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 38,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,265. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.02 and a twelve month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

