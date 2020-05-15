Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 380.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.26. 68,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $172.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

