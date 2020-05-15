Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 1,533 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 75.2% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.27. 22,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,437. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

