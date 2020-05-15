Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 3,042 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 494.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,166,528,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $959,331,000 after acquiring an additional 185,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $604,447,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $334,980,000 after acquiring an additional 678,536 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.27. The company had a trading volume of 125,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,448. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.24.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $37,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.