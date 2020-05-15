Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 5,156 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 474.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,216. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.39.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.15.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.